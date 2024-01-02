News & Insights

US Markets

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ falls the most in 3 months, weighed by soft factory data

Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

January 02, 2024 — 03:26 pm EST

Written by Fergal Smith for Reuters ->

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, Jan 2 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar posted its biggest decline in nearly three months against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday as oil prices fell and domestic data showed a deepening downturn in the manufacturing sector.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.7% lower at 1.3325 to the greenback, or 75.05 U.S. cents, its biggest decline since Oct. 12. The currency touched its weakest intraday level since Dec. 21 at 1.3333.

The U.S. dollar .DXY rallied against a basket of major currencies, boosted by a jump in U.S. bond yields.

"The loonie fell back along with other major currencies versus the greenback as traders started the year in a reflective mood," said Amo Sahota, director at Klarity FX in San Francisco.

Lower oil prices and gloomy manufacturing data weighed on the Canadian currency, Sahota added.

The loonie had been on a tear since November, along with gains for other risk-sensitive assets such as stocks, as investors bet the Federal Reserve would soon pivot to cutting interest rates. It ended 2023 with a gain of 2.3%.

Canada's factory sector contracted in December at its steepest pace since the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. The S&P Global Canada Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) dropped to a seasonally adjusted 45.4 from 47.7 in November, its lowest level since May 2020.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, fell on interest rate jitters and as concerns eased that tensions in the Red Sea could disrupt supplies. U.S. crude oil futures CLc1 settled 1.8% lower at $70.38 a barrel.

Canadian government bond yields rose across the curve, tracking moves in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year CA10YT=RR was up 8.4 basis points at 3.191%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Richard Chang)

((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.