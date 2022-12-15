CANADA FX DEBT-C$ falls after flurry of central bank rate hikes

Canadian dollar weakens 0.4% against the greenback

TORONTO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as tighter monetary policy globally weighed on investor sentiment and domestic data showed further weakening in the housing market.

Shares fell globally after major central banks, including the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank, delivered their final policy decisions of the year, with the Fed signalling it expected interest rates to stay higher for longer.

Canada is a major producer of commodities, including oil, so the loonie tends to be sensitive to shifts in investor sentiment.

U.S. crude oil futures CLc1 were down 0.5% at $76.89 a barrel, weighed by demand concerns.

The Canadian dollar CAD= was trading 0.4% lower at 1.3605 to the greenback, or 73.50 U.S. cents, after moving in a range of 1.3541 to 1.3632.

Canadian home sales declined 3.3% in November from October, data from the Canadian Real Estate Association showed on Thursday, while the national average selling price was down 12% on the year.

Separate domestic data showed that housing starts dipped 0.2% in November compared with the previous month.

Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries.

The 5-year CA5YT=RR touched its lowest since Aug. 16 at 2.882% before recovering to 2.920%, down 2.6 basis points on the day.

The Bank of Canada likely faces a challenge in 2023 convincing markets not to expect a swift reversal in its interest rate hiking campaign, as the recent decline in bond yields already works to lower some domestic borrowing costs.

Canada is due to auction C$3.5 billion ($2.6 billion) of 2-year bonds, with the bidding deadline set for 12 p.m. ET (1700 GMT).

(Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Mark Potter)

