CANADA FX DEBT-C$ edges up ahead of key domestic data this week

TORONTO, Nov 27 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as the greenback posted broad-based declines and ahead of domestic economic data this week that could cement steady policy from the Bank of Canada at an upcoming policy decision.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.1% higher at 1.3625 to the greenback, or 73.39 U.S. cents, adding modestly to its gains on Friday when data showed unexpected strength in Canadian retail sales.

Canadian gross domestic product data is due on Thursday.

It's expected to show that the economy expanded at an annualized pace of 0.2% in the third quarter, far below the BoC's 0.8% estimate, while data on Friday is expected to show the unemployment rate ticking up to 5.8% in November, which would be its highest level in nearly two years.

"Few expect the Bank of Canada to deliver additional hikes in this cycle, with markets now firmly focused on when cuts might begin," said Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at Corpay.

Money markets are betting that the benchmark interest rate will be left at a 22-year high of 5% at a policy decision next week and that the central bank will begin easing as soon as April. 0#BOCWATCH

The U.S. dollar fell against a basket of major currencies, weighed down by expectations that the Federal Reserve could also start easing by the first half of next year.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, settled 0.9% lower at $74.86 a barrel as investors awaited this week's OPEC+ meeting and expected curbs on supplies into 2024.

Canadian government bond yields were lower across the curve, tracking moves in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year CA10YT=RR was down 6.8 basis points at 3.649% but holding above the 2-1/2-month low it hit last Wednesday at 3.588%.

