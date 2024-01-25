News & Insights

US Markets
SPX

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ edges off 8-day low as investors eye US soft landing

Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

January 25, 2024 — 02:39 pm EST

Written by Fergal Smith for Reuters ->

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, recovering from an earlier eight-day low, as signs of a soft landing for the U.S. economy bolstered investor sentiment.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.2% higher at 1.35 to the greenback, or 74.07 U.S. cents. It was the only Group of Ten currency to post gains against the U.S. dollar.

"Markets are in a risk-on environment ... that always helps the commodity currencies," said Darren Richardson, chief operating officer at Richardson International Currency Exchange Inc.

The S&P 500, the benchmark U.S. stock index, was holding near the record closing high it posted the previous day after data showed the U.S. economy growing faster than expected in the fourth quarter and inflation pressures subsiding further.

Canada sends about 75% of its exports to the United States, including oil.

U.S. crude futuresCLc1 were up 2.4% at $76.86 a barrel, supported by the U.S. data and as a fresh attack by Houthi forces on ships off Yemen's coast underscored the peril facing trade in a key global transit route.

Still, the Canadian currency touched its weakest intraday level since Jan. 17 at 1.3534. It was pressured on Wednesday by concern that a downturn in the domestic economy could deepen as the Bank of Canada left its key interest rate on hold at a 22-year high of 5% and said it was too soon to discuss cutting rates.

A preliminary estimate on Thursday showed manufacturing sales falling 0.6% in December from November.

Canadian government bond yields fell across the curve, tracking moves in U.S. Treasuries.

The 2-year CA2YT=RR was down 3.5 basis points at 4.002%, while the gap between it and the U.S. equivalent narrowed by 3.8 basis points to about 30 basis points in favor of the U.S. note.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Alistair Bell)

((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.