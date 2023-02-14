CANADA FX DEBT-C$ dips as investors eye additional Fed rate hikes

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged lower against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, pulling back from its highest level in nearly two weeks, as oil prices fell and U.S. inflation data pointed to additional tightening by the Federal Reserve.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.1% lower at 1.3350 to the greenback, or 74.91 U.S. cents, after touching its strongest since Feb. 2 at 1.3275.

U.S. consumer prices rose 0.5% in January from December, with the annual rate easing to 6.4%, as Americans continued to be burdened by higher costs for rental housing and food.

"U.S. inflation is grinding lower, but the still elevated pace of core price growth will keep the Fed on track to raise rates at least two more times this year," Sal Guatieri, a senior economist at BMO Capital Markets, said in a note.

Hopes that the Fed might soon be able to pause its aggressive tightening campaign have contributed to some recovery in equity markets globally this year.

Canada is a major producer of commodities, including oil, so the loonie tends to be sensitive to swings in investor sentiment.

U.S. crude oil futuresCLc1 prices settled 1.4% lower at $79.06 a barrel, pressured by supply concerns after the U.S. government said it would release more crude from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

The Bank of Canada has also been raising interest rates to fight inflation.

Money markets have moved to fully price in a quarter-point hike by July after having expected the central bank's next move to be a cut before Friday's release of stronger-than-expected domestic employment data. 0#BOCWATCH

Canadian government bond yields rose across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries.

The 2-year CA2YT=RRyield touched its highest since Nov. 9 at 4.206% before dipping slightly to 4.200%, up 11.3 basis points on the day.

