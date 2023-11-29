CANADA FX DEBT-C$ dips as Canada posts surprise current account deficit

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged lower against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, pulling back from an earlier two-month high, as domestic data showed the current account remaining in deficit in the third quarter.

Canada's current account deficit narrowed to C$3.22 billion ($2.37 billion) in the third quarter from an upwardly revised C$7.32 billion deficit in the second quarter, Statistics Canada said.

"It didn't look super healthy considering the market was looking for a surplus," said Amo Sahota, director at Klarity FX in San Francisco. "I think that helped USD-CAD spike up a little bit first thing this morning toward 1.36, but it met some sellers there."

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.1% lower at 1.3590 to the greenback, or 73.58 U.S. cents, after earlier touching its strongest level since Sept. 29 at 1.3542.

The market moved into "consolidation mode" ahead of key U.S. and Canadian economic data over the coming days, Sahota said.

Canadian gross domestic product data, due on Thursday, is expected to show that the economy expanded at an annualized pace of 0.2% in the third quarter, far below the Bank of Canada's 0.8% estimate.

Data on Friday is expected to show the economy adding 15,000 jobs in November and the unemployment rate climbing to 5.8%, which would be its highest level in nearly two years.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, settled 1.9% higher at $77.86 a barrel, while Canadian government bond yields fell across the curve, tracking moves in U.S. Treasuries.

The 10-year CA10YT=RR was down 5.7 basis points at 3.522%, after earlier touching its lowest level since Sept. 1 at 3.514%.

