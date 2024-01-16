CANADA FX DEBT-C$ cuts losses as inflation data clips rate cut bets

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday but the decline was much less than for the other G10 currencies as domestic inflation data reduced expectations for an early interest rate cut by the Bank of Canada.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.3% lower at 1.3460 to the U.S. dollar, or 74.29 U.S., after earlier touching its weakest intraday level since Dec. 14 at 1.3500.

"If you are looking for data to signal a rate cut is imminent, this isn't it," Leslie Preston, a senior economist at TD Economics, said in a note. "December's inflation report underscores that the last mile of getting inflation all the way back to 2% is the hardest."

Canada's annual inflation rate rose to 3.4% in December from 3.1% in November and core measures were hotter than expected, a sign of sticky inflation ahead of an interest rate decision on Jan. 24.

The BoC is widely expected to leave its benchmark rate on hold at a 22-year high of 5% next week. Money markets see a one-third chance that the central bank will begin cutting rates in March, down from nearly 50% before the data. 0#BOCWATCH

The U.S. dollar.DXY was up 0.8% against a basket of major currencies as investors also tempered their expectations for an early rate cut from the Federal Reserve.

The price of oilCLc1, one of Canada's major exports, edged 0.1% higher to $72.78 a barrel as investors weighed the impact of tensions in the Middle East.

Canadian government bond yields rose across the curve. The 2-year CA2YT=RR was up 6.5 basis points at 3.859%, while the gap between it and the U.S. equivalent narrowed by about one basis point to 33.5 basis points in favor of the U.S. note.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

