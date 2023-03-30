US Markets

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ climbs to one-month high as 'wave of fear' recedes

Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

March 30, 2023 — 09:38 am EDT

Written by Fergal Smith for Reuters ->

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, March 30 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened to a one-month high against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as oil prices rose and hopes that turmoil in the banking sector is over helped underpin risk appetite.

Equity markets globally rose and the safe-haven U.S. dollar lost ground against a basket of major currencies as investors switched focus to inflation for more hints on central banks' next rate moves, as concerns over the banking sector receded.

"Market action suggests that the wave of fear which had gripped markets earlier this month on banking worries continues to wash back out to sea," Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management, said in a note.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, added to this week's gains as a surprise drop in U.S. crude stockpiles and a halt in exports from Iraq's Kurdistan region offset a smaller-than-expected cut to Russian supplies.

U.S. crude CLc1 prices rose 1% to $73.71 a barrel, while the Canadian dollar CAD= was trading 0.1% higher at 1.3535 to the greenback, or 73.88 U.S. cents, after touching its strongest since Feb. 24 at 1.3531.

The currency is on track to gain 0.8% for the month

Canadian GDP data for January, due on Friday, could offer clues on the strength of the domestic economy. Analysts expect an increase of 0.3% from December.

Canadian government bond yields were higher across a flatter curve. The 2-year CA2YT=RR rose 3.4 basis points to 3.788%, its highest since March 14, while the 10-year CA10YT=RR was up 2.2 basis points at 2.964%.

Canada is due to auction C$1.5 billion ($1.1 billion) of 30-year bonds, with the bidding deadline set for 12 p.m. ET (1600 GMT).

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.