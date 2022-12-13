CANADA FX DEBT-C$ climbs to 8-day high as investors cheer U.S. inflation data

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rallied to its highest level in more than a week against a broadly weaker greenback on Tuesday, as U.S. bond yields tumbled following data showing that U.S. inflation pressures eased last month.

The Canadian dollar CAD= was trading 0.6% higher at 1.3560 to the greenback, or 73.75 U.S. cents, after touching its strongest level since Dec. 5 at 1.3523.

"Rates in the U.S. have cratered here," said Michael Goshko, senior market analyst at Convera Canada. "The 2-year spread between Canada and the U.S. has backed off in Canada's favor. That definitely supports the loonie."

U.S. Treasury yields dropped sharply as U.S. consumer prices barely rose in November, an indication that the Federal Reserve's battle against inflation has started to bear fruit and that future tightening may be less aggressive.

The Fed is widely expected to raise rates by half a percentage point on Wednesday after tightening in steps of 75 basis points (bps) in recent months.

Canadian bond yields also eased, with the 2-year falling 11.1 basis points to 3.775%. The gap between Canadian and U.S. 2-year yields narrowed by about 6 bps to 45.6 bps in favor of the U.S. note.

Still, the loonie's gain was much less than the U.S. dollar's .DXY decline against a basket of major currencies.

"Even though we are higher, we are still back of the pack in terms of G10 currencies," Goshko said. "The U.S. and Canada are much further along in their monetary policy tightening cycle.

The Bank of Canada has opened the door to moving to the sidelines at its next policy decision on Jan. 25, after raising its benchmark rate last Wednesday to 4.25%.

Money markets see chances of a hike next month at less than 40%. 0#BOCWATCH

