CANADA FX DEBT-C$ climbs to 7-week high as U.S. consumer prices dip

January 12, 2023 — 09:51 am EST

Canadian dollar strengthens 0.1% against the greenback

Touching its strongest since Nov. 25 at 1.3349

Price of U.S. oil increases 1.3%

10-year yield hits a three-week low at 2.945%

TORONTO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened to its highest level in nearly seven weeks against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday before paring gains as oil prices rose and investors weighed data showing that U.S. inflation pressures are subsiding.

The U.S. dollar.DXY fell against a basket of major currencies as U.S consumer prices unexpectedly fell for the first time in more than 2-1/2 years in December, suggesting inflation was now on a sustained downward trend.

Signs that inflation is slowing could support a move by the Federal Reserve to dial back the pace of its aggressive campaign to raise interest rates, reducing the risk of a sharp economic contraction.

Canada sends about 75% of its exports to the United States, including oil, which added to recent gains, helped in part by optimism over China's demand outlook.

U.S. crude futuresCLc1climbed 1.3% to $78.40 a barrel, while the Canadian dollar CAD= was trading 0.1% higher at 1.3405 to the greenback, or 74.60 U.S. cents, after touching its strongest since Nov. 25 at 1.3349.

Canada's inflation report for December is due for release next Tuesday, which could guide expectations for further tightening by the Bank of Canada

Money markets see a roughly 60% chance that the central bank would hike its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points at the Jan. 25 policy announcement. 0#BOCWATCH

Canadian government bond yields were mixed across the curve. The 10-year CA10YT=RR touched its lowest level since Dec. 20 at 2.945% before rebounding to 3.021, up about half a basis point on the day.

Canada is due to auction C$4 billion of 2-year bonds, with the bidding deadline set for 12 p.m. ET (1700 GMT).

