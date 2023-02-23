CANADA FX DEBT-C$ claws back some recent declines as oil rallies

Canadian dollar strengthens 0.2%

TORONTO, Feb 23 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as oil prices rebounded, but gains for the currency were modest as data continued to signal a tight labour market in the United States.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rallied after a sharp decline in the previous session, gaining support from Russian supply curbs.

U.S. crude CLc1 prices rose 2.3% to $75.68 a barrel, while the Canadian dollar CAD= was trading 0.2% higher at 1.3525 to the U.S. currency, or 73.94 U.S. cents, after moving in a range of 1.3517 to 1.3556.

On Wednesday, the currency touched a near seven-week low at 1.3568 as investors bet that the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates to a higher endpoint than previously thought.

The number of Americans filing unexpectedly fell last week, data showed on Thursday. Investors worry that a tight labour market will make it more difficult for the Fed to bring inflation under control.

Canada's labour market is also tight. Payroll employment rose by 91,400, or 0.5%, in December from November, data from Statistics Canada showed.

Canadian government bond yields were mixed. The 10-year CA10YT=RR eased nearly half a basis point to 3.367% after touching on Tuesday its highest level in more than three months at 3.447%.

Canada is due to auction C$4 billion ($3.0 billion) of 10-year bonds, with the bidding deadline set for 12 p.m. ET (1700 GMT).

