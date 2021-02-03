US Markets

Canada first country to name 'neo-fascist' Proud Boys a terrorist entity

Steve Scherer Reuters
OTTAWA, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Canada on Wednesday became the first country to call the far-right Proud Boys a terrorist entity, saying the group played a key role in the attack on the U.S. Capitol last month and openly supported violent activities.

Calling the Proud Boys "a neo-fascist organization" in a statement, Canada' public safety ministry said they "played a pivotal role in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol".

"The group and its members have openly encouraged, planned, and conducted violent activities against those they perceive to be opposed to their ideology and political beliefs."

