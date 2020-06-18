Canada firms developing voluntary mobile testing app for coronavirus - PM Trudeau

OTTAWA, June 18 (Reuters) - Canadian firms such as Shopify Inc SHOP.TO and Blackberry Ltd BB.TO have helped develop a mobile contact testing app for the novel coronavirus, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday.

Trudeau told a daily news briefing that the app - which will be voluntary - would soon be tested in the province of Ontario.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren)

