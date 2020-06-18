US Markets
Canada firms developing voluntary mobile testing app for coronavirus - PM Trudeau

David Ljunggren Reuters
Canadian firms such as Shopify Inc and Blackberry Ltd have helped develop a mobile contact testing app for the novel coronavirus, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday.

Trudeau told a daily news briefing that the app - which will be voluntary - would soon be tested in the province of Ontario.

    Most Popular