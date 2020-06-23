Commodities

Canada firmly believes its aluminum exports do not harm the U.S. market - official

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALESSANDRO BIANCHI

Canada believes its aluminum exports do not harm the U.S. market and is underlining this point to American partners, an official said on Tuesday after Bloomberg reported Washington planned to reimpose tariffs.

OTTAWA, June 23 (Reuters) - Canada believes its aluminum exports do not harm the U.S. market and is underlining this point to American partners, an official said on Tuesday after Bloomberg reported Washington planned to reimpose tariffs.

"We will always defend Canada's aluminum sector ... we firmly believe that our aluminum exports do not harm the U.S. market. We are emphasizing this in our ongoing conversations with our American partners," said Katherine Cuplinskas, a spokeswoman for Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland. (Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by Chizu Nomiyama) ((david.ljunggren@thomsonreuters.com; +1 613 235 6745; fax +1 613 235 5890; Reuters Messaging: david.ljunggren.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: USA TRADE/CANADA ALUMINUM (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular