Canada firmly believes its aluminum exports do not harm the U.S. market - official

OTTAWA, June 23 (Reuters) - Canada believes its aluminum exports do not harm the U.S. market and is underlining this point to American partners, an official said on Tuesday after Bloomberg reported Washington planned to reimpose tariffs.

"We will always defend Canada's aluminum sector ... we firmly believe that our aluminum exports do not harm the U.S. market. We are emphasizing this in our ongoing conversations with our American partners," said Katherine Cuplinskas, a spokeswoman for Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland. (Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by Chizu Nomiyama) ((david.ljunggren@thomsonreuters.com; +1 613 235 6745; fax +1 613 235 5890; Reuters Messaging: david.ljunggren.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: USA TRADE/CANADA ALUMINUM (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.