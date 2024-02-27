News & Insights

Canada finmin says working with US Treasury's Yellen on frozen Russian assets

February 27, 2024 — 09:50 am EST

Written by Promit Mukherjee, Steve Scherer, Ismail Shakil for Reuters ->

OTTAWA, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Tuesday that she had been working closely with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen about using frozen Russian sovereign assets to help Ukraine and the two are in "100%" agreement on the issue.

Freeland, speaking to reporters in Ottawa, said she had a long conversation with Yellen over the weekend about utilizing frozen Russian central bank assets and that such a move would help Ukraine continue its defense against Moscow's military campaign.

(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee, Steve Scherer and Ismail Shakil in Ottawa)

