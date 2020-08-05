Canada finmin says he is hosting call with U.S., British counterparts on coronavirus

OTTAWA, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau on Wednesday said he was hosting a call with counterparts from the United States, Britain, Australia and New Zealand to discuss the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Morneau tweeted that the participants were also looking at "how we can work together to ensure a successful recovery". He did not give any more details.

