US Markets

Canada finmin, Bank of Canada governor to speak to media on Monday

Contributor
David Ljunggren Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland and Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. Eastern time (1600 GMT) Monday, Dec. 13, Freeland's office said in a statement on Friday which gave no further details.

OTTAWA, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland and Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. Eastern time (1600 GMT) Monday, Dec. 13, Freeland's office said in a statement on Friday which gave no further details.

Reuters reported on Thursday the central bank would soon announce it was leaving its inflation target at 2% in a framework renewal. The central bank and the finance ministry review the inflation target, which expires at year-end, every five years.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by Chris Reese)

((david.ljunggren@tr.com; +1 647 480 7891;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

Nasdaq's Essner on OPEC+, Oil Market Outlook

Dec 03, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular