Canada finmin, Bank of Canada governor to speak to media on Monday

OTTAWA, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland and Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. Eastern time (1600 GMT) Monday, Dec. 13, Freeland's office said in a statement on Friday which gave no further details.

Reuters reported on Thursday the central bank would soon announce it was leaving its inflation target at 2% in a framework renewal. The central bank and the finance ministry review the inflation target, which expires at year-end, every five years.

