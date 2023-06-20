News & Insights

Canada financial regulator lifts banks' stability buffer to 3.5%

June 20, 2023 — 09:30 am EDT

Written by David Ljunggren and Nivedita Balu for Reuters ->

OTTAWA, June 20 (Reuters) - Canada's financial regulator on Tuesday said it was raising the amount of capital the country's biggest lenders must hold as a stability buffer by 50 basis points to 3.5%, citing stresses on the financial system.

The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) in a statement said the change would come into effect on Nov. 1.

The statement cited concerns over high household and corporate debt levels, the rising cost of debt, and increased global uncertainty around fiscal and monetary policy.

Given that Canada's financial sector had shown strength during the last two quarters, OSFI felt now was the time to act, it said.

"We are taking action to enhance the resilience of Canada’s largest banks against vulnerabilities. This change will help Canada maintain a resilient financial system," said Superintendent of Financial Institutions Peter Routledge.

The move marked the second consecutive time OSFI has increased the size of the buffer. Last December it raised it 50 basis points to 3.0%.

