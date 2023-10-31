Canada finance minister to challenge Alberta's potential pension plan exit on Friday

OTTAWA, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Tuesday she will seek to challenge oil-producing province of Alberta's proposal to withdraw from the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) in a meeting with provincial and territorial counterparts on Friday.

"I would like to specifically speak to the flaws underlying Alberta's proposed exit formula," Freeland said in a letter to set up the meeting with regional finance ministers.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil; Editing by Steve Scherer)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.