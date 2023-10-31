News & Insights

Canada finance minister to challenge Alberta's potential pension plan exit on Friday

October 31, 2023 — 01:46 pm EDT

Written by Ismail Shakil for Reuters ->

OTTAWA, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Tuesday she will seek to challenge oil-producing province of Alberta's proposal to withdraw from the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) in a meeting with provincial and territorial counterparts on Friday.

"I would like to specifically speak to the flaws underlying Alberta's proposed exit formula," Freeland said in a letter to set up the meeting with regional finance ministers.

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.
