Canada finalizes deal for Lockheed's F-35 fighter jets in C$19 bln project

Credit: REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

January 09, 2023 — 11:02 am EST

Written by Ismail Shakil and Steve Scherer for Reuters ->

OTTAWA, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Canada has finalized a deal to buy 88 F-35 fighter jets from U.S. defense company Lockheed Martin Corp LMT.N in a C$19 billion ($14.2 billion) project to replace its aging fleet of fighter aircraft, the Canadian government said on Monday.

The C$19 billion project includes cost of infrastructure set-up, weapons and other related expenses in addition to the price of planes.

Canada is part of a consortium that helped develop Lockheed Martin's F-35 and Ottawa will pay the same amount for the aircraft as the other participants, including the United States.

($1 = 1.3404 Canadian dollars)

