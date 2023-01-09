Canada finalizes deal for Lockheed's F-35 fighter jets in C$19 bln project

Adds details on fighter plane deal, background

OTTAWA, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Canada has finalized a deal to buy 88 F-35 fighter jets from U.S. defense company Lockheed Martin Corp LMT.N in a C$19 billion ($14.2 billion) project to replace its aging fleet of fighter aircraft, the Canadian government said on Monday.

The C$19 billion project includes cost of infrastructure set-up, weapons and other related expenses in addition to the price of planes.

Canada is part of a consortium that helped develop Lockheed Martin's F-35 and Ottawa will pay the same amount for the aircraft as the other participants, including the United States.

($1 = 1.3404 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil and Steve Scherer in Ottawa; editing by Grant McCool)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.