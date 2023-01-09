US Markets
Canada finalizes deal for Lockheed's F-35 fighter jets in C$19 bln project

January 09, 2023 — 10:00 am EST

Written by Ismail Shakil and Steve Scherer for Reuters ->

OTTAWA, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Canada has finalized a deal to buy 88 F-35 fighter jets from U.S. defence giant Lockheed Martin Corp LMT.N in a C$19 billion ($14.2 billion) project to replace its aging fleet of fighter aircraft, the Canadian government said on Monday.

Canada expects first F-35s to be delivered in 2026 and the fleet's full operational capability is anticipated between 2032 and 2034.

The purchase would mark the largest investment in the Canadian Air Force in more than 30 years.

($1 = 1.3404 Canadian dollars)

