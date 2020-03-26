US Markets

Canada feels U.S. border should remain demilitarized - PM Trudeau

David Ljunggren Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/JASON REDMOND

Canada feels that its long undefended border with the United States should remain demilitarized, even as cases of the coronavirus grow rapidly in both nations, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday.

Trudeau made his remarks when questioned about a report by Canada's Global News that said U.S. officials were actively discussing putting troops near the frontier to prevent people crossing irregularly into or out of the country.

