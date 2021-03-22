US Markets

Canada February wholesale trade seen falling 0.4% on month - Statscan flash estimate

Contributor
Steve Scherer Reuters
Published

Canadian wholesale trade most likely fell by 0.4% in February from January on lower sales in the building materials and supplies, and machinery, equipment and supplies subsectors, Statistics Canada said in a flash estimate on Monday.

The estimate was calculated based on a weighted response rate of 48.9%. The average final response rate for the survey over the past 12 months has been 86.5%, the agency said.

