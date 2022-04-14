Canada February wholesale trade down 0.4% on household goods

US Markets

Canadian wholesale trade decreased by 0.4% in February from January on lower sales in the personal and houshold goods, as well as building materials and supplies subsectors, Statistics Canada said on Thursday. This was the first decline in seven months.

    Sales were up in four out of seven subsectors, representing 54.3% of wholesale trade, while sales were down in six of the ten provinces. Sales fell by 1.4% in volume terms.
    
      
  
  (Percent changes)
                               Feb       Feb     Jan (rev)  Jan (prev)
                              mo/mo     yr/yr     mo/mo      mo/mo
  Wholesale trade             -0.4      +14.2      +3.0       +4.2
  Wholesale trade ex-autos    -0.2      +15.9      +4.4       +6.0
  Wholesale inventories       +1.7      +16.3      -0.7       -0.8
  
  Sectors:
  Farm products               +1.6      +14.1
  Food/beverages/tobacco      +0.3      +10.2        
  Personal/household          -5.1      +13.5
  Motor Vehicles and Parts    -1.9       +4.6
  Building materials/supplies -2.8      +22.5
  Machinery/equipment         +2.8      +12.0   
  Misc.                       +3.5      +24.7
 
  
 
    NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast a 0.9% increase in wholesale trade in February from January. All figures are seasonally adjusted. (Reporting by Dale Smith)

