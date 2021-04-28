Canada February retail sales up 4.8% on cars and gasoline

US Markets

Canadian retail sales were up 4.8% in February from January at C$55.08 billion ($44.45 billion), on higher sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers, as well as gasoline stations, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.

Sales increased in nine of 11 subsectors, representing 70.2% of retail trade. In volume terms, retail sales rose by 4.3%.

(Percent changes)

Feb

Feb

Jan(rev) Jan(prev)

mo/mo yr/yr

mo/mo

mo/mo Total

+4.8

+6.0

+0.0

-1.1 Excluding autos/parts +4.8

+7.0

-0.1

-1.2

NOTE: Figures are seasonally adjusted except those for e-commerce data. Analysts had, on average, forecast a 4.0% increase in overall sales in February, and for sales to increase 3.7% excluding autos. ($1 = 1.2392 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Dale Smith, editing by Steve Scherer (steve.scherer@tr.com))

