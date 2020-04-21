Canada February retail sales up 0.3% on autos

April 21 (Reuters) - Canadian retail sales were up 0.3% in February from January at C$52.25 billion ($36.74 billion), on higher sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday.

Sales increased in six of 11 subsectors, representing 62.5% of retail trade. In volume terms, retail sales increased 0.2%.

(Percent changes)

Feb

Feb

Jan(rev) Jan(prev)

mo/mo yr/yr

mo/mo

mo/mo Total

+0.3

+3.0

+0.6

+0.4 Excluding autos/parts -0.0

+2.8

+0.1

-0.1

NOTE: Figures are seasonally adjusted except those for e-commerce data. Analysts had, on average, forecast a 0.2% increase in overall sales in February, and for sales to increase 0.3% excluding autos. ($1=$1.4223 Canadian) (Reporting by Dale Smith, editing by Kelsey Johnson)

