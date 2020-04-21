US Markets

Canada February retail sales up 0.3% on autos

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Canadian retail sales were up 0.3% in February from January at C$52.25 billion ($36.74 billion), on higher sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday.

April 21 (Reuters) - Canadian retail sales were up 0.3% in February from January at C$52.25 billion ($36.74 billion), on higher sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday.

Sales increased in six of 11 subsectors, representing 62.5% of retail trade. In volume terms, retail sales increased 0.2%.

(Percent changes)

Feb

Feb

Jan(rev) Jan(prev)

mo/mo yr/yr

mo/mo

mo/mo Total

+0.3

+3.0

+0.6

+0.4 Excluding autos/parts -0.0

+2.8

+0.1

-0.1

NOTE: Figures are seasonally adjusted except those for e-commerce data. Analysts had, on average, forecast a 0.2% increase in overall sales in February, and for sales to increase 0.3% excluding autos. ($1=$1.4223 Canadian) (Reporting by Dale Smith, editing by Kelsey Johnson)((kelsey.johnson@tr.com; Reuters Ottawa bureau +1 613 235 6745))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular