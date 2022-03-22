Canada February producer prices up 3.1%, biggest monthly gain in 42 years

US Markets

Producer prices in Canada rose by 3.1% in February from January, the largest monthly gain in more than 42 years, on higher prices for energy and petroleum products, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday.

    March 22 (Reuters) - Producer prices in Canada rose by 3.1% in February from January, the largest monthly gain in more than 42 years, on higher prices for energy and petroleum products, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday. 
    It was the sixth consecutive monthly increase for the producer price index and followed a downwardly revised 2.5% gain in January. Raw materials prices were up 6.0% in February from January.

    
 
INDUSTRIAL PRODUCT PRICES (pct change) 
                        Month-on-month             Year-on-year 
                   Feb   Jan(rev)  Jan(prev)    Feb   Jan(rev)  Jan(prev) 
 total            +3.1    +2.5      +3.0      +16.4   +16.3     +16.9
 ex energy/petrol +2.3    +1.7      +2.4      +13.5   +13.4     +14.1 
 
RAW MATERIALS PRICE INDEX (pct change) 
                        Month-on-month             Year-on-year 
                   Feb   Jan(rev)  Jan(prev)    Feb   Jan(rev)  Jan(prev) 
 total            +6.0    +6.5      +6.5      +29.8   +30.5     +30.5
 ex crude energy  +2.6    +0.9      +1.0      +16.0   +15.9     +16.0




   (Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by Julie Gordon)((julie.gordon@tr.com))

