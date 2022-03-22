Canada February producer prices up 3.1%, biggest monthly gain in 42 years

March 22 (Reuters) - Producer prices in Canada rose by 3.1% in February from January, the largest monthly gain in more than 42 years, on higher prices for energy and petroleum products, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday. It was the sixth consecutive monthly increase for the producer price index and followed a downwardly revised 2.5% gain in January. Raw materials prices were up 6.0% in February from January. INDUSTRIAL PRODUCT PRICES (pct change) Month-on-month Year-on-year Feb Jan(rev) Jan(prev) Feb Jan(rev) Jan(prev) total +3.1 +2.5 +3.0 +16.4 +16.3 +16.9 ex energy/petrol +2.3 +1.7 +2.4 +13.5 +13.4 +14.1 RAW MATERIALS PRICE INDEX (pct change) Month-on-month Year-on-year Feb Jan(rev) Jan(prev) Feb Jan(rev) Jan(prev) total +6.0 +6.5 +6.5 +29.8 +30.5 +30.5 ex crude energy +2.6 +0.9 +1.0 +16.0 +15.9 +16.0 (Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by Julie Gordon)((julie.gordon@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.