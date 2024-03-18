News & Insights

US Markets

Canada February producer prices up 0.7% on petroleum, chemicals

Credit: REUTERS/EVAN BUHLER

March 18, 2024 — 08:30 am EDT

Written by Reuters -> 

    March 18 (Reuters) - Producer prices in Canada rose by 0.7% in February from January on higher prices for energy and petroleum products, as well as chemicals and chemical products, Statistics Canada said on Monday.
   The increase followed a 0.1% decrease in January. Raw materials prices were up 2.1% in January, and were down 4.7% on the year.

    
 
INDUSTRIAL PRODUCT PRICES (pct change) 
                        Month-on-month             Year-on-year 
                   Feb   Jan(rev)  Jan(prev)    Feb   Jan(rev)  Jan(prev) 
 total            +0.7    -0.1      -0.1       -1.7    -2.9      -2.9
 ex energy/petrol +0.1    +0.1      +0.1       -1.0    -1.0      -1.0 
 
RAW MATERIALS PRICE INDEX (pct change) 
                        Month-on-month             Year-on-year 
                   Feb   Jan(rev)  Jan(prev)    Feb   Jan(rev)  Jan(prev) 
 total            +2.1    +1.2      +1.2       -4.7    -6.5      -6.4 
 ex crude energy  +0.1    +0.2      +0.2       -2.4    -1.7      -1.7



   (Reporting by Dale Smith)

Keywords: CANADA ECONOMY/PRODUCER PRICES

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.