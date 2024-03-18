Canada February producer prices up 0.7% on petroleum, chemicals

March 18 (Reuters) - Producer prices in Canada rose by 0.7% in February from January on higher prices for energy and petroleum products, as well as chemicals and chemical products, Statistics Canada said on Monday. The increase followed a 0.1% decrease in January. Raw materials prices were up 2.1% in January, and were down 4.7% on the year. INDUSTRIAL PRODUCT PRICES (pct change) Month-on-month Year-on-year Feb Jan(rev) Jan(prev) Feb Jan(rev) Jan(prev) total +0.7 -0.1 -0.1 -1.7 -2.9 -2.9 ex energy/petrol +0.1 +0.1 +0.1 -1.0 -1.0 -1.0 RAW MATERIALS PRICE INDEX (pct change) Month-on-month Year-on-year Feb Jan(rev) Jan(prev) Feb Jan(rev) Jan(prev) total +2.1 +1.2 +1.2 -4.7 -6.5 -6.4 ex crude energy +0.1 +0.2 +0.2 -2.4 -1.7 -1.7 (Reporting by Dale Smith) Keywords: CANADA ECONOMY/PRODUCER PRICES

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.