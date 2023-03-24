Canada February factory sales most likely down 2.8% - Statscan flash estimate

OTTAWA, March 24 (Reuters) - Canadian factory sales most likely fell 2.8% in February from January, largely driven by lower sales in the motor vehicle and beverage and tobacco industries, Statistics Canada said in a flash estimate on Friday. The estimate was calculated based on a weighted response rate of 60.0%. The average weighted response rate for the survey over the previous 12 months has been 94.2%.

NOTE: All figures are seasonally adjusted.

(Reporting by Dale Smith)

