Canada February factory sales down 3.6% on petroleum, autos

April 14 (Reuters) - Canadian factory sales fell by 3.6% in February from January on lower sales for petroleum and coal products, as well as motor vehicles, Statistics Canada said on Friday. Excluding vehicles and parts, manufacturing sales were down 3.2%.
Month/month change (%)
Feb Jan(rev) Jan(prev) Sales
-3.6
+4.5
+4.1 Sales ex-autos
-3.2
+3.8
+3.6 Inventories
+0.9
+0.4
+0.3 Unfilled orders
+0.6
-0.1
+1.0 New orders
-3.6
+4.5
+7.1
Feb Jan(rev) Jan(prev) Inv/sales ratio
1.71
1.63
1.63
NOTE: All figures are seasonally adjusted.
(Reporting by Dale Smith) Keywords: CANADA ECONOMY/MANUFACTURING
