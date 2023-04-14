Canada February factory sales down 3.6% on petroleum, autos

April 14 (Reuters) - Canadian factory sales fell by 3.6% in February from January on lower sales for petroleum and coal products, as well as motor vehicles, Statistics Canada said on Friday. Excluding vehicles and parts, manufacturing sales were down 3.2%.

Month/month change (%)

Feb Jan(rev) Jan(prev) Sales

-3.6

+4.5

+4.1 Sales ex-autos

-3.2

+3.8

+3.6 Inventories

+0.9

+0.4

+0.3 Unfilled orders

+0.6

-0.1

+1.0 New orders

-3.6

+4.5

+7.1

Feb Jan(rev) Jan(prev) Inv/sales ratio

1.71

1.63

1.63

NOTE: All figures are seasonally adjusted.

(Reporting by Dale Smith) Keywords: CANADA ECONOMY/MANUFACTURING

