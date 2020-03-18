US Markets

Canada February annual inflation rate falls to 2.2%

OTTAWA, March 18 (Reuters) - Canada's annual inflation rate in February fell to 2.2%, on moderating gasoline prices, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.

Percent changes

Month-on-month

Year-on-year

Feb

Jan

Feb

Jan

CPI - all items

+0.4

+0.3

+2.2

+2.4

CPI - common

n/a

n/a

+1.8

+1.8

CPI - median

n/a

n/a

+2.1

+2.1

CPI - trim

n/a

n/a

+2.0

+2.1

Bank of Canada core

+0.7

+0.4

+1.8

+1.8

All items ex food/energy

+0.8

+0.2

+1.9

+1.9

Goods

+0.2

+0.9

+2.1

+3.1

Services

+0.7

-0.3

+2.2

+1.8

Energy

-1.3

+0.2

+4.3

+6.8

Seasonally adjusted

+0.1

+0.1

n/a

n/a

Bank of Canada core - seasonally adjusted

+0.1

+0.2

n/a

n/a

NOTE: None of the figures except those in the last two lines are seasonally adjusted. The median prediction of analysts surveyed by Reuters was for the consumer price index to be +0.4% for the month, and annual inflation of 2.1% in February. CPI Common was predicted to be 1.8%.

(Reporting by Dale Smith in Ottawa; Editing by Kelsey Johnson)

((Kelsey.Johnson@thomsonreuters.com; +16132356745;))

