Canada February annual inflation rate falls to 2.2%
OTTAWA, March 18 (Reuters) - Canada's annual inflation rate in February fell to 2.2%, on moderating gasoline prices, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.
|
Percent changes
Month-on-month
Year-on-year
Feb
Jan
Feb
Jan
CPI - all items
+0.4
+0.3
+2.2
+2.4
CPI - common
n/a
n/a
+1.8
+1.8
CPI - median
n/a
n/a
+2.1
+2.1
CPI - trim
n/a
n/a
+2.0
+2.1
Bank of Canada core
+0.7
+0.4
+1.8
+1.8
All items ex food/energy
+0.8
+0.2
+1.9
+1.9
Goods
+0.2
+0.9
+2.1
+3.1
Services
+0.7
-0.3
+2.2
+1.8
Energy
-1.3
+0.2
+4.3
+6.8
Seasonally adjusted
+0.1
+0.1
n/a
n/a
Bank of Canada core - seasonally adjusted
+0.1
+0.2
n/a
n/a
NOTE: None of the figures except those in the last two lines are seasonally adjusted. The median prediction of analysts surveyed by Reuters was for the consumer price index to be +0.4% for the month, and annual inflation of 2.1% in February. CPI Common was predicted to be 1.8%.
