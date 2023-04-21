US Markets

Canada Feb retail sales down 0.2% on gasoline, seen down 1.4% in March

Credit: REUTERS/PATRICK DOYLE

April 21, 2023 — 08:46 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

OTTAWA, April 21 (Reuters) - Canadian retail sales fell 0.2% in February from January to C$66.34 ($49.05 billion), on lower sales at gasoline stations and general merchandise retailers, Statistics Canada said on Friday. Sales were seen to fall by 1.4% in March, the agency said in a flash estimate.

Sales decreased in four of nine subsectors, representing 48% of retail trade. In volume terms, retail sales decreased by 0.7%.

(Percent changes)

Feb

Feb

Jan(rev) Jan(prev)

mo/mo yr/yr

mo/mo

mo/mo Total

-0.2

+4.3

+1.6

+1.4 Excluding autos/parts -0.7

+3.2

+0.9

+0.9

NOTE: Figures are seasonally adjusted except those for e-commerce data. Analysts had, on average, forecast a 0.6% decrease in overall sales in February, and for sales to decrease 0.1% excluding autos. ($1=$1.3524 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Dale Smith; editing by Ismail Shakil)

Keywords: CANADA ECONOMY/SALESFIGURES

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.