Canada Feb retail sales down 0.2% on gasoline, seen down 1.4% in March

OTTAWA, April 21 (Reuters) - Canadian retail sales fell 0.2% in February from January to C$66.34 ($49.05 billion), on lower sales at gasoline stations and general merchandise retailers, Statistics Canada said on Friday. Sales were seen to fall by 1.4% in March, the agency said in a flash estimate.
Sales decreased in four of nine subsectors, representing 48% of retail trade. In volume terms, retail sales decreased by 0.7%.
(Percent changes)
Feb
Feb
Jan(rev) Jan(prev)
mo/mo yr/yr
mo/mo
mo/mo Total
-0.2
+4.3
+1.6
+1.4 Excluding autos/parts -0.7
+3.2
+0.9
+0.9
NOTE: Figures are seasonally adjusted except those for e-commerce data. Analysts had, on average, forecast a 0.6% decrease in overall sales in February, and for sales to decrease 0.1% excluding autos. ($1=$1.3524 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Dale Smith; editing by Ismail Shakil)
