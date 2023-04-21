Canada Feb retail sales down 0.2% on gasoline, seen down 1.4% in March

OTTAWA, April 21 (Reuters) - Canadian retail sales fell 0.2% in February from January to C$66.34 ($49.05 billion), on lower sales at gasoline stations and general merchandise retailers, Statistics Canada said on Friday. Sales were seen to fall by 1.4% in March, the agency said in a flash estimate.

Sales decreased in four of nine subsectors, representing 48% of retail trade. In volume terms, retail sales decreased by 0.7%.

(Percent changes)

Feb

Feb

Jan(rev) Jan(prev)

mo/mo yr/yr

mo/mo

mo/mo Total

-0.2

+4.3

+1.6

+1.4 Excluding autos/parts -0.7

+3.2

+0.9

+0.9

NOTE: Figures are seasonally adjusted except those for e-commerce data. Analysts had, on average, forecast a 0.6% decrease in overall sales in February, and for sales to decrease 0.1% excluding autos. ($1=$1.3524 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Dale Smith; editing by Ismail Shakil)

