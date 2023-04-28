Canada Feb GDP grew 0.1%, March expected to fall 0.1% - Statscan

April 28 (Reuters) - The Canadian economy grew by 0.1% in February as both services-producing industries and goods-producing industries edged up, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

March GDP was expected to decline by 0.1%, while first quarter real GDP increased by 0.6% versus the fourth quarter of last year, Statscan said in a flash estimate.

The goods-producing sector posted a 0.1% increase, while the service-producing sector also grew by 0.1%. (Changes in percent)

Feb Jan(rev) Jan(prev) Feb yr/yr All industries +0.1

+0.6

+0.5

+2.5 Goods

+0.1

+0.6

+0.4

+1.4 Services

+0.1

+0.6

+0.6

+2.9

NOTE - All figures are seasonally adjusted. Analysts in a Reuters survey had on average forecast for February GDP to increase 0.2%.

(Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by Steve Scherer) ((steve.scherer@tr.com; +1 613 235 6745))

