Canada Feb GDP grew 0.1%, March expected to fall 0.1% - Statscan

April 28 (Reuters) - The Canadian economy grew by 0.1% in February as both services-producing industries and goods-producing industries edged up, Statistics Canada said on Friday.
March GDP was expected to decline by 0.1%, while first quarter real GDP increased by 0.6% versus the fourth quarter of last year, Statscan said in a flash estimate.
The goods-producing sector posted a 0.1% increase, while the service-producing sector also grew by 0.1%. (Changes in percent)
Feb Jan(rev) Jan(prev) Feb yr/yr All industries +0.1
+0.6
+0.5
+2.5 Goods
+0.1
+0.6
+0.4
+1.4 Services
+0.1
+0.6
+0.6
+2.9
NOTE - All figures are seasonally adjusted. Analysts in a Reuters survey had on average forecast for February GDP to increase 0.2%.
(Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by Steve Scherer) ((steve.scherer@tr.com; +1 613 235 6745))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.