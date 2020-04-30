US Markets

Canada Feb GDP flat on education, transportation

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

The Canadian economy was flat in February as rotating teacher strikes in Ontario and disruptions in transportation and warehousing stalled the economy, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.

April 30 (Reuters) - The Canadian economy was flat in February as rotating teacher strikes in Ontario and disruptions in transportation and warehousing stalled the economy, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.

The goods-producing sector posted a 0.1% increase, while the service-producing sector was flat. (Changes in percent)

Feb Jan(rev) Jan(prev) Feb yr/yr All industries 0.0

+0.2

+0.1

+2.1 Goods

+0.1

+0.5

+0.2

+1.1 Services

0.0

+0.1

+0.1

+2.5

NOTE - All figures are seasonally adjusted. Analysts in a Reuters survey had on average forecast a 0.1% increase for February GDP.

(Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by Kelsey Johnson) ((kelsey.johnson@tr.com; +1 613 235 6745))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular