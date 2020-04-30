Canada Feb GDP flat on education, transportation

April 30 (Reuters) - The Canadian economy was flat in February as rotating teacher strikes in Ontario and disruptions in transportation and warehousing stalled the economy, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.

The goods-producing sector posted a 0.1% increase, while the service-producing sector was flat. (Changes in percent)

Feb Jan(rev) Jan(prev) Feb yr/yr All industries 0.0

+0.2

+0.1

+2.1 Goods

+0.1

+0.5

+0.2

+1.1 Services

0.0

+0.1

+0.1

+2.5

NOTE - All figures are seasonally adjusted. Analysts in a Reuters survey had on average forecast a 0.1% increase for February GDP.

(Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by Kelsey Johnson) ((kelsey.johnson@tr.com; +1 613 235 6745))

