Canada Feb GDP flat due to teachers strike, rail blockades, COVID-19

By Kelsey Johnson

OTTAWA, April 30 (Reuters) - The Canadian economy stalled in February as a teacher's strike in Ontario and the global spread of the coronavirus disrupted the movement of people and goods, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast an increase of 0.1% in February, matching the 0.1% rise seen in January.

Statscan said the global spread of the coronavirus, which forced officials to shutter non-essential businesses across Canada beginning in mid-March, affected Canada's growth potential in February because of disruptions in global supply chains and international travel.

Further economic disruptions will be reflected in the March data. Statistics Canada said in a flash estimate released earlier this month that it believes data will show the Canadian economy shrank a record 9% in March as the coronavirus pandemic forced shutdowns.

In February, Statscan said educational services fell 1.8%, the biggest decline since June 2014, due to intensifying rotating strikes by elementary and secondary school teachers in Ontario.

Meanwhile, the country's transportation and warehousing sector contracted 1.1% in February, as seven of the 10 subsectors posted declines. Rail transportation fell 5.1% on the month as protesters blocked rail lines across the country, while air transportation fell 2.6% as air carriers canceled some international flights.

In a separate release, Statistics Canada said Canadian producer prices fell 0.9% in March from February on lower energy and petroleum prices, while raw material prices plummeted 15.6%.

Graphic - Canada monthly GDP, exports to the U.S.http://link.reuters.com/jev87s

Graphic - Canada economic snapshothttp://tmsnrt.rs/2e8hNWV

(Reporting by Kelsey Johnson and David Ljunggren; Editing by David Gregorio)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.