US Markets

Canada Feb GDP flat due to teachers strike, rail blockades, COVID-19

Contributor
Kelsey Johnson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

The Canadian economy stalled in February as a teacher's strike in Ontario and the global spread of the coronavirus disrupted the movement of people and goods, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.

By Kelsey Johnson

OTTAWA, April 30 (Reuters) - The Canadian economy stalled in February as a teacher's strike in Ontario and the global spread of the coronavirus disrupted the movement of people and goods, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast an increase of 0.1% in February, matching the 0.1% rise seen in January.

Statscan said the global spread of the coronavirus, which forced officials to shutter non-essential businesses across Canada beginning in mid-March, affected Canada's growth potential in February because of disruptions in global supply chains and international travel.

Further economic disruptions will be reflected in the March data. Statistics Canada said in a flash estimate released earlier this month that it believes data will show the Canadian economy shrank a record 9% in March as the coronavirus pandemic forced shutdowns.

In February, Statscan said educational services fell 1.8%, the biggest decline since June 2014, due to intensifying rotating strikes by elementary and secondary school teachers in Ontario.

Meanwhile, the country's transportation and warehousing sector contracted 1.1% in February, as seven of the 10 subsectors posted declines. Rail transportation fell 5.1% on the month as protesters blocked rail lines across the country, while air transportation fell 2.6% as air carriers canceled some international flights.

In a separate release, Statistics Canada said Canadian producer prices fell 0.9% in March from February on lower energy and petroleum prices, while raw material prices plummeted 15.6%.

Graphic - Canada monthly GDP, exports to the U.S.http://link.reuters.com/jev87s

Graphic - Canada economic snapshothttp://tmsnrt.rs/2e8hNWV

(Reporting by Kelsey Johnson and David Ljunggren; Editing by David Gregorio)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular