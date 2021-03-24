Canada Feb factory sales seen falling 1.0% - Statscan flash estimate

OTTAWA, March 24 (Reuters) - Canadian manufacturing sales in February likely dropped 1.0% as spending on the transportation equipment industry declined, Statistics Canada said in a flash estimate released on Wednesday.

Factory sales gained 3.1% in January. Statscan said the estimate had been calculated based on responses received from 59.0% of companies surveyed. The average final response rate for the survey over the past 12 months has been 90.4%, it added.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer, editing by Dale Smith)

((steve.scherer@thomsonreuters.com; +1-647-480-7889;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.