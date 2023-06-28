Canada farmers planted more wheat and canola, less oats - StatsCan

June 28 (Reuters) - Canadian farmers planted more acres of wheat, barley, corn and soybeans compared to 2022 levels, while planting less oats, lentils and dry peas, according to a Statistics Canada survey released on Wednesday. The survey, conducted between May 15 to June 12, found that the seeding decisions were influenced by favorable prices and strong global demand. Estimates of principal field crop areas 2021 2022 2023 2021-2022 2022-2023 thousands of acres % change Total wheat 23262 25220 26922 8.4 6.7 Durum wheat 5737 6006 6034 4.7 0.5 Spring wheat 16022 18036 19475 12.6 8.0 Winter wheat 1504 1177 1414 -21.7 20.1 Barley 8322 7045 7321 -15.3 3.9 Canary seed 302 291 256 -3.4 -12.0 Canola 22270 21396 22082 -3.9 3.2 Chick peas 222 234 316 5.3 35.0 Corn for grain 3676 3624 3825 -1.4 5.5 Dry beans 424 298 318 -29.8 6.8 Dry field peas 3855 3368 3040 -12.6 -9.7 Fall Rye 333 394 324 18.3 -17.6 Flaxseed 1000 779 609 -22.1 -21.8 Lentils 4201 4321 3669 2.9 -15.1 Mustard seed 290 555 637 91.1 14.9 Oats 3712 3937 2537 6.1 -35.6 Soybeans 5158 5274 5631 2.3 6.8 Summerfallow 1320 1990 1239 50.8 -37.8 Sunflower seed 91 94 88 2.9 -6.5 NOTE: Grain traders surveyed by Reuters estimated, on average, plantings of canola at 21.8 million acres, all-wheat at 26.5 million acres; durum at 5.9 million acres, oats at 2.9 million acres, barley at 7.2 million acres, flax at 0.6 million acres and peas at 3.2 million acres. (Reporting by Dale Smith)

