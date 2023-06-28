News & Insights

Canada farmers planted more wheat and canola, less oats - StatsCan

June 28, 2023 — 08:30 am EDT

Written by Reuters -> 

    June 28 (Reuters) - Canadian farmers planted more acres of wheat, barley, corn and soybeans compared to 2022 levels, while planting less oats, lentils and dry peas, according to a Statistics Canada survey released on Wednesday.     
    The survey, conducted between May 15 to June 12, found that the seeding decisions were influenced by favorable prices and strong global demand.
   


          Estimates of principal field crop areas
 
                    2021    2022       2023     2021-2022 2022-2023
                      thousands of acres              % change         
 Total wheat       23262   25220      26922           8.4       6.7    
 Durum wheat        5737    6006       6034           4.7       0.5    
 Spring wheat      16022   18036      19475          12.6       8.0      
 Winter wheat       1504    1177       1414         -21.7      20.1    
 Barley             8322    7045       7321         -15.3       3.9    
 Canary seed         302     291        256          -3.4     -12.0      
 Canola            22270   21396      22082          -3.9       3.2    
 Chick peas          222     234        316           5.3      35.0      
 Corn for grain     3676    3624       3825          -1.4       5.5    
 Dry beans           424     298        318         -29.8       6.8    
 Dry field peas     3855    3368       3040         -12.6      -9.7    
 Fall Rye            333     394        324          18.3     -17.6    
 Flaxseed           1000     779        609         -22.1     -21.8    
 Lentils            4201    4321       3669           2.9     -15.1    
 Mustard seed        290     555        637          91.1      14.9    
 Oats               3712    3937       2537           6.1     -35.6    
 Soybeans           5158    5274       5631           2.3       6.8    
 Summerfallow       1320    1990       1239          50.8     -37.8    
 Sunflower seed       91      94         88           2.9      -6.5    
  

    
    NOTE: Grain traders surveyed by Reuters estimated, on average, plantings of canola at 21.8 million acres, all-wheat at 26.5 million acres; durum at 5.9 million acres, oats at 2.9 million acres, barley at 7.2 million acres, flax at 0.6 million acres and peas at 3.2 million acres.    
 (Reporting by Dale Smith)

