Canada farmers intending to plant more wheat, less canola - StatsCan

By Christopher Walljasper

CHICAGO, April 26 (Reuters) - Canadian farmers intend to plant fewer canola acres this spring, a move that could further tighten global supplies of edible oils at a time of already reduced availability, a government report showed on Tuesday.

The report indicated a shift to increased wheat, corn, lentil and soybean plantings.

Planting prospects from agricultural exporters like Canada are being closely watched this year as tight crop supplies push global food inflation to a record high.

Canola plantings are expected to fall to 20.897 million acres, down 7.04% from 2021, Statistics Canada reported. The estimate was below the average trade guess of 22.11 million acres, according to a Reuters poll of analysts. L2N2WJ168

Canola prices have climbed since late February, driven by supply concerns for grains and vegetable oils after Russia's invasion of Ukraine restricted exports of sunflower oil, corn, wheat and fertilizer from the Black Sea region.

Indonesia announced a ban of some palm oil exports on Friday, further tightening global vegetable oil supplies.

Canada is the world's biggest exporter of canola, used in food products as well as diesel fuel and animal feed.

"Canola was going to struggle for acres, just on lack of seed and chemical, not because of lack of return," said Lorne Boundy, market analyst at Paterson Grain.

"It going to wheat is a little bit of a surprise, but there is a fair bit of optimism around the world issues on wheat."

ICE Canada November canola futures RSX2 firmed after the report, jumping $10.20 to $1,092.00 per tonne after its release.

All wheat plantings could reach 25.031 million acres, up 7.17% from last year, the agency said, beating analyst expectations of 24.15 million acres.

To see some acres shift to wheat makes sense, said Boundy, "especially in the drylands in Saskatchewan and out west - it is a lower production cost and slightly less risk".

Plantings of oats are expected to reach 3.992 million acres, up 16.62% from a year ago and above the 3.75 million acres anticipated by analysts.

(Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Jan Harvey)

