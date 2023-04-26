Canada farmers intending to plant more wheat and canola, less oats - Statscan

OTTAWA, Apr 26 (Reuters) - Canadian farmers anticipate planting more acres of wheat, corn, and canola this year compared to 2022 levels, while seeding intentions for oats and dry field peas have declined, according to a Statistics Canada survey released on Wednesday. The survey, conducted between December 12, 2022 to January 14, 2023, and found that the intentions may be influenced by favorable prices and strong demand. Seeding intentions of principal field crop areas 2021 2022 2023 2021-2022 2022-2023 thousands of acres % change Total wheat 23455 25388 26968 8.2 6.2 Durum wheat 5737 6006 6062 4.7 0.9 Spring wheat 16022 18036 19390 12.6 7.5 Winter wheat 1696 1346 1516 -20.7 12.7 Barley 8322 7045 7085 -15.3 0.6 Canary seed 302 291 310 -3.4 6.6 Canola 22270 21396 21597 -3.9 0.9 Chick peas 222 234 260 5.3 11.3 Corn for grain 3676 3624 3725 -1.4 2.8 Dry beans 424 298 257 -29.8 -13.6 Dry field peas 3855 3368 3212 -12.6 -4.6 Fall rye {3} 457 577 457 26.3 -20.8 Flaxseed 1000 779 689 -22.1 -11.6 Lentils 4201 4321 3976 2.9 -8 Mustard seed 290 555 638 91.1 14.9 Oats 3712 3937 3056 6.1 -22.4 Soybeans 5158 5274 5512 2.3 4.5 Summerfallow 1320 1990 1319 50.8 -33.7 Sunflower seed 91 94 90 2.9 -4.6 NOTE: Grain traders surveyed by Reuters estimated, on average, plantings of canola at 21.8 million acres, all-wheat at 26.3 million acres; durum at 5.9 million acres, oats at 3.0 million acres, barley at 7.3 million acres, flax at 0.6 million acres and peas at 3.3 million acres. (Reporting by Dale Smith; editing by Ismail Shakil) Keywords: CANADA CROPS/

