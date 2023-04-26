News & Insights

Canada farmers intending to plant more wheat and canola, less oats - Statscan

Credit: REUTERS/Shannon VanRaes

April 26, 2023 — 08:54 am EDT

Written by Reuters 

    OTTAWA, Apr 26 (Reuters) - Canadian farmers anticipate planting more acres of wheat, corn, and canola this year compared to 2022 levels, while seeding intentions for oats and dry field peas have declined, according to a Statistics Canada survey released on Wednesday.     
    The survey, conducted between December 12, 2022 to January 14, 2023, and found that the intentions may be influenced by favorable prices and strong demand.   


         Seeding intentions of principal field  crop areas
 
                                 2021    2022      2023       2021-2022 2022-2023
                                   thousands of acres              % change         
 Total wheat                    23455   25388     26968           8.2       6.2    
 Durum wheat                     5737    6006      6062           4.7       0.9    
 Spring wheat                   16022   18036     19390          12.6       7.5    
 Winter wheat                    1696    1346      1516         -20.7      12.7    
 Barley                          8322    7045      7085         -15.3       0.6    
 Canary seed                      302     291       310          -3.4       6.6    
 Canola                         22270   21396     21597          -3.9       0.9    
 Chick peas                       222     234       260           5.3      11.3    
 Corn for grain                  3676    3624      3725          -1.4       2.8    
 Dry beans                        424     298       257         -29.8     -13.6    
 Dry field peas                  3855    3368      3212         -12.6      -4.6    
 Fall rye {3}                     457     577       457          26.3     -20.8    
 Flaxseed                        1000     779       689         -22.1     -11.6    
 Lentils                         4201    4321      3976           2.9      -8      
 Mustard seed                     290     555       638          91.1      14.9    
 Oats                            3712    3937      3056           6.1     -22.4    
 Soybeans                        5158    5274      5512           2.3       4.5    
 Summerfallow                    1320    1990      1319          50.8     -33.7    
 Sunflower seed                    91      94        90           2.9      -4.6    
    

    
    NOTE: Grain traders surveyed by Reuters estimated, on average, plantings of canola at 21.8 million acres, all-wheat at 26.3 million acres; durum at 5.9 million acres, oats at 3.0 million acres, barley at 7.3 million acres, flax at 0.6 million acres and peas at 3.3 million acres.    
 (Reporting by Dale Smith; editing by Ismail Shakil) 

