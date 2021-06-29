Canada farmers intending to plant more canola, less wheat - StatsCan

June 29 (Reuters) - Canadian farmers anticipate planting more acres of canola, barley, soybeans and lentils compared to 2020 levels, while seeding inentions for wheat, dry peas, corn for grain and oats have declined, according to a Statistics Canada survey released on Tuesday. The survey, conducted between May 14 and June 11, 2021, found that the intentions may be influenced by high global demand for oilseeds and soybeans. June preliminary estimates of principal field crop areas 2019 2020 2021 2019-2020 2020-2021 thousands of acres % change Total wheat 24604 24982 23357 1.5 -6.5 Durum wheat 4894 5689 5531 16.2 -2.8 Spring wheat 18782 17926 16477 -4.6 -8.1 Winter wheat 929 1368 1349 47.2 -1.4 Barley 7402 7561 8296 2.1 9.7 Canary seed 291 273 314 -6.2 15.0 Canola 21181 20783 22479 -1.9 8.2 Chick peas 392 298 186 -24.0 -37.7 Corn for grain 3695 3559 3470 -3.7 -2.5 Dry beans 395 457 373 15.7 -18.3 Dry field peas 4333 4255 3820 -1.8 -10.2 Fall Rye 300 390 433 30.3 11.0 Flaxseed 937 931 1026 -0.7 10.3 Lentils 3781 4233 4306 12.0 1.7 Mustard seed 399 256 306 -35.7 19.1 Oats 3596 3839 3423 6.8 -10.8 Soybeans 5714 5070 5321 -11.3 4.9 Summerfallow 1702 1726 1337 1.4 -22.6 Sunflower seed 76 112 77 46.7 -30.8 NOTE: Traders surveyed by Reuters estimated, on average, plantings of canola at 22.5 million acres, all-wheat at 23.3 million acres; durum at 5.5 million acres, oats at 3.6 million acres, barley at 8.4 million acres, flax at 0.97 million acres and peas at 3.9 million acres. (Reporting by Dale Smith, editing by Steve Scherer) ((steve.scherer@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.