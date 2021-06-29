US Markets

Canada farmers intending to plant more canola, less wheat - StatsCan

Credit: REUTERS/TODD KOROL

Canadian farmers anticipate planting more acres of canola, barley, soybeans and lentils compared to 2020 levels, while seeding inentions for wheat, dry peas, corn for grain and oats have declined, according to a Statistics Canada survey released on Tuesday.

    The survey, conducted between May 14 and June 11, 2021, found that the intentions may be influenced by high global demand for oilseeds and soybeans. 
   


         June preliminary estimates of principal  field crop areas                                         
  
                    2019    2020       2021      2019-2020    2020-2021 
                        thousands of acres               % change          
 Total wheat       24604   24982      23357           1.5          -6.5    
 Durum wheat        4894    5689       5531          16.2          -2.8    
 Spring wheat      18782   17926      16477          -4.6          -8.1    
 Winter wheat        929    1368       1349          47.2          -1.4    
 Barley             7402    7561       8296           2.1           9.7    
 Canary seed         291     273        314          -6.2          15.0    
 Canola            21181   20783      22479          -1.9           8.2    
 Chick peas          392     298        186         -24.0         -37.7    
 Corn for grain     3695    3559       3470          -3.7          -2.5    
 Dry beans           395     457        373          15.7         -18.3    
 Dry field peas     4333    4255       3820          -1.8         -10.2    
 Fall Rye            300     390        433          30.3          11.0    
 Flaxseed            937     931       1026          -0.7          10.3    
 Lentils            3781    4233       4306          12.0           1.7    
 Mustard seed        399     256        306         -35.7          19.1    
 Oats               3596    3839       3423           6.8         -10.8    
 Soybeans           5714    5070       5321         -11.3           4.9    
 Summerfallow       1702    1726       1337           1.4         -22.6    
 Sunflower seed       76     112         77          46.7         -30.8    


    
    NOTE: Traders surveyed by Reuters estimated, on average, plantings of canola at 22.5 million acres, all-wheat at 23.3 million acres; durum at 5.5 million acres, oats at 3.6 million acres, barley at 8.4 million acres, flax at 0.97 million acres and peas at 3.9 million acres.    
 (Reporting by Dale Smith, editing by Steve Scherer) ((steve.scherer@tr.com))

