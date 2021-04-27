US Markets

Canada farmers intending to plant more canola, barley - Statscan

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TODD KOROL

Canadian farmers expected to plant 3.6% more canola in 2021 than in 2020, while overall wheat plantings were seen dropping by 6.9%, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday.

    April 27 (Reuters) - Canadian farmers expected to plant 3.6% more canola in 2021 than in 2020, while overall wheat plantings were seen dropping by 6.9%, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday.
    The survey was conducted from  March 1 to 29, and included about 11,500 farmers.



         March intentions of principal field crop  areas
 
                       2019      2020      2021     2019-2020 2020-2021
 
                            thousands of acres            % change         
 Total wheat          24604     24982     23260           1.5      -6.9    
 Durum wheat           4894      5689      5705          16.2       0.3    
 Spring wheat         18782     17926     16340          -4.6      -8.8    
 Winter wheat           929     1368       1215          47.2     -11.2    
 Barley                7402     7561       8613           2.1      13.9    
 Canary seed            291      273        244          -6.2     -10.8    
 Canola               21181    20783      21530          -1.9       3.6    
 Chick peas             392      298        212         -24.0     -28.7    
 Corn for grain        3695     3559       3623          -3.7       1.8    
 Dry beans              395      457        414          15.7      -9.4    
 Dry field peas        4333     4255       3839          -1.8      -9.8    
 Fall rye               300      390        417          30.3       6.9    
 Flaxseed               937      931        982          -0.7       5.6    
 Lentils               3781     4233       4218          12.0      -0.3    
 Mustard seed           399      256        358         -35.7      39.7    
 Oats                  3596     3839       3608           6.8      -6.0      
 Soybeans              5714     5070       5348         -11.3       5.5    
 Summerfallow          1702     1726       1604           1.4      -7.1    
 Sunflower seed          76      112         84          46.7     -24.9    


    
    NOTE: Grain traders surveyed by Reuters estimated, on average, plantings of canola at 22.6 million acres, all-wheat at 23.7 million acres; durum at 5.5 million acres, oats at 3.6 million acres, barley at 8.0 million acres, flax at 1.0 million acres and peas at 4.1 million acres.    
     (Reporting by Dale Smith; editing by David Ljunggren)
    ((Reuters Ottawa bureau, +1 647 480 7921; david.ljunggren@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular