Canada farmers intending to plant more canola, barley - Statscan

April 27 (Reuters) - Canadian farmers expected to plant 3.6% more canola in 2021 than in 2020, while overall wheat plantings were seen dropping by 6.9%, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday. The survey was conducted from March 1 to 29, and included about 11,500 farmers. March intentions of principal field crop areas 2019 2020 2021 2019-2020 2020-2021 thousands of acres % change Total wheat 24604 24982 23260 1.5 -6.9 Durum wheat 4894 5689 5705 16.2 0.3 Spring wheat 18782 17926 16340 -4.6 -8.8 Winter wheat 929 1368 1215 47.2 -11.2 Barley 7402 7561 8613 2.1 13.9 Canary seed 291 273 244 -6.2 -10.8 Canola 21181 20783 21530 -1.9 3.6 Chick peas 392 298 212 -24.0 -28.7 Corn for grain 3695 3559 3623 -3.7 1.8 Dry beans 395 457 414 15.7 -9.4 Dry field peas 4333 4255 3839 -1.8 -9.8 Fall rye 300 390 417 30.3 6.9 Flaxseed 937 931 982 -0.7 5.6 Lentils 3781 4233 4218 12.0 -0.3 Mustard seed 399 256 358 -35.7 39.7 Oats 3596 3839 3608 6.8 -6.0 Soybeans 5714 5070 5348 -11.3 5.5 Summerfallow 1702 1726 1604 1.4 -7.1 Sunflower seed 76 112 84 46.7 -24.9 NOTE: Grain traders surveyed by Reuters estimated, on average, plantings of canola at 22.6 million acres, all-wheat at 23.7 million acres; durum at 5.5 million acres, oats at 3.6 million acres, barley at 8.0 million acres, flax at 1.0 million acres and peas at 4.1 million acres. (Reporting by Dale Smith; editing by David Ljunggren) ((Reuters Ottawa bureau, +1 647 480 7921; david.ljunggren@tr.com))

