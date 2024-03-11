News & Insights

Canada farmers intend to plant more oats and durum wheat, less canola - StatsCan

March 11, 2024

Written by Reuters 

    March 11 (Reuters) - Canadian farmers intend to plant more acres of oats, durum wheat, corn and dry field peas compared to 2023 levels, while planting less canola, soybeans and barley, according to a Statistics Canada survey released on Monday.     
    The survey was conducted between December 14, 2023 and January 22, 2024.
   


       Seeding intentions of principal field  crop areas
                             2022    2023      2024   2022-2023 2023-2024
                                 thousands of acres        % change         
 Total wheat (incl. winter) 25388   27028     27045        6.5       0.1    
 Durum wheat                 6006    6034      6344        0.5       5.1    
 Spring wheat               18036   19475      1923        8.0      -1.2    
 Winter wheat                1346    1520      1465       12.9      -3.6    
 Barley                      7045    7321      7134        3.9      -2.5    
 Canary seed                  291     256       291      -12.0      13.4    
 Canola                     21396   22082     21394        3.2      -3.1    
 Chick peas                   234     316       400       34.9      26.8    
 Corn for grain              3624    3825      3885        5.5       1.6    
 Dry beans                    298     318       359        7.0      12.8    
 Dry field peas              3368    3048      3122       -9.5       2.4    
 Fall rye                     577     432       421      -25.1      -2.4    
 Flaxseed                     779     609       510      -21.8     -16.2    
 Lentils                     4321    3669      3829      -15.1       4.4    
 Mustard seed                 555     637       592       14.9      -7.1    
 Oats                        3937    2527      3072      -35.8      21.6    
 Soybeans                    5274    5631      5582        6.8      -0.9    
 Summerfallow                1990    1219      1209      -38.8      -0.8    
 Sunflower seed                94      99        84        5.4     -15.8
  

    
    NOTE: Grain traders surveyed by Reuters estimated, on average, plantings of canola at 21.6 million acres, all-wheat at 26.7 million acres; durum at 6.1 million acres, oats at 3.3 million acres, barley at 7.0 million acres, flax at 0.6 million acres and peas at 3.6 million acres.    
 (Reporting by Dale Smith)

