Canada farmers intend to plant more oats and durum wheat, less canola - StatsCan

March 11 (Reuters) - Canadian farmers intend to plant more acres of oats, durum wheat, corn and dry field peas compared to 2023 levels, while planting less canola, soybeans and barley, according to a Statistics Canada survey released on Monday. The survey was conducted between December 14, 2023 and January 22, 2024. Seeding intentions of principal field crop areas 2022 2023 2024 2022-2023 2023-2024 thousands of acres % change Total wheat (incl. winter) 25388 27028 27045 6.5 0.1 Durum wheat 6006 6034 6344 0.5 5.1 Spring wheat 18036 19475 1923 8.0 -1.2 Winter wheat 1346 1520 1465 12.9 -3.6 Barley 7045 7321 7134 3.9 -2.5 Canary seed 291 256 291 -12.0 13.4 Canola 21396 22082 21394 3.2 -3.1 Chick peas 234 316 400 34.9 26.8 Corn for grain 3624 3825 3885 5.5 1.6 Dry beans 298 318 359 7.0 12.8 Dry field peas 3368 3048 3122 -9.5 2.4 Fall rye 577 432 421 -25.1 -2.4 Flaxseed 779 609 510 -21.8 -16.2 Lentils 4321 3669 3829 -15.1 4.4 Mustard seed 555 637 592 14.9 -7.1 Oats 3937 2527 3072 -35.8 21.6 Soybeans 5274 5631 5582 6.8 -0.9 Summerfallow 1990 1219 1209 -38.8 -0.8 Sunflower seed 94 99 84 5.4 -15.8 NOTE: Grain traders surveyed by Reuters estimated, on average, plantings of canola at 21.6 million acres, all-wheat at 26.7 million acres; durum at 6.1 million acres, oats at 3.3 million acres, barley at 7.0 million acres, flax at 0.6 million acres and peas at 3.6 million acres. (Reporting by Dale Smith)

