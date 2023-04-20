Canada falls short on tracking policies on emissions reduction, gov't watchdog says

By Nia Williams

April 20 (Reuters) - Canada is failing to track the impact of specific government climate regulations on carbon emissions, making it harder for the federal government to know which policies are working, a report from the official environment watchdog said on Thursday.

The report from the Commissioner of the Environment and Sustainable Development, Jerry DeMarco, also criticised the government for being too slow in developing its Clean Fuel Regulations, designed to cut the carbon intensity of fuels, and failing to account for some large sources of methane emissions.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government is aiming to cut emissions 42-45% below 2005 levels by 2030. Canada's national greenhouse has inventory report, released last week, showed the country managed an 8.4% cut in 2021.

Speaking after the report was released, Canada's Minister of Environment and Climate Change Steven Guilbeault said the government would refine its reporting.

"We won't stop fighting climate change while we figure it out reporting methodologies," Guilbeault told reporters in Ottawa. "The bottom line is that Canada is bending the emission curve downward."

DeMarco's audit looked at specific climate regulations and found they had mixed results. Polices aimed at decarbonizing power generation met their targets, while vehicle emission regulations fell short because carbon pollution from light trucks and heavy-duty vehicles outpaced a drop in passenger vehicle emissions.

"Without comprehensive impact information, the federal government does not know whether it is using the right tools to sufficiently reduce emissions to meet its target," DeMarco said in a statement.

The commissioner also released audit reports that criticised some of Canada's other environmental policies, including a government commitment to plant two billion trees by 2031 and efforts to protect and recover Canadian wildlife species at risk.

DeMarco found in a best-case scenario the two billion trees program only reached 2.3% of its overall goal in 2022 and was unlikely to succeed without "significant changes" being made.

(Reporting by Nia Williams; editing by Diane Craft)

