Canada factory sales rise by a record 20.7% in June

Canadian manufacturing sales rose by a record 20.7% in June as many factories operated at a much higher capacity than in May, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast a gain of 16.4% in June. Statistics Canada revised May's previous record-breaking gain up to 11.6% from 10.7%.

Sales were up in all 21 industries monitored by Statistics Canada, led by the motor vehicle and parts industries. In volume terms, sales rose by 18.4%.

