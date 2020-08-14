Canada factory sales rise by a record 20.7% in June

OTTAWA, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Canadian manufacturing sales rose by a record 20.7% in June as many factories operated at a much higher capacity than in May, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast a gain of 16.4% in June. Statistics Canada revised May's previous record-breaking gain up to 11.6% from 10.7%.

Sales were up in all 21 industries monitored by Statistics Canada, led by the motor vehicle and parts industries. In volume terms, sales rose by 18.4%.

(Reporting by Kelsey Johnson, Julie Gordon in Ottawa; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((julie.gordon@thomsonreuters.com; 613-235-6745; Reuters Messaging: julie.gordon.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.