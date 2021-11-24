Canada 'extremely disappointed' with U.S. raising softwood lumber duty rate -minister

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Canada was "extremely disappointed" after the United States decided to increase duties on Canadian softwood lumber from most producers to 17.9%, Canadian Trade Minister Mary Ng said late on Wednesday.

"Canada calls on the United States to cease imposing these unwarranted duties on Canadian softwood lumber products," the minister said in a statement.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

((Kanishka.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9620300091;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.