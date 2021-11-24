US Markets

Canada 'extremely disappointed' with U.S. raising softwood lumber duty rate -minister

Kanishka Singh Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BLAIR GABLE

Canada was "extremely disappointed" after the United States decided to increase duties on Canadian softwood lumber from most producers to 17.9%, Canadian Trade Minister Mary Ng said late on Wednesday.

"Canada calls on the United States to cease imposing these unwarranted duties on Canadian softwood lumber products," the minister said in a statement.

