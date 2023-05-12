News & Insights

US Markets

Canada extradites a 'most wanted' suspect to face drug charges, U.S. says

May 12, 2023 — 12:22 pm EDT

Written by Susan Heavey for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, May 12 (Reuters) - Canada has extradited an alleged drug trafficker on the United States' "ten most wanted" list to face federal charges in Michigan, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Friday.

The suspect, dual Canadian-Laos citizen Khaophone Sychantha, was first indicted in the U.S. in 2005 and again in 2013, then charged in three separate cases in Canada where he fled house arrest in 2014, the department said in a statement. He was arrested again in 2017.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

((sheavey@thomsonreuters.com; +1-202-898-8300;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.