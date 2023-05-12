Canada extradites a 'most wanted' suspect to face drug charges, U.S. says

WASHINGTON, May 12 (Reuters) - Canada has extradited an alleged drug trafficker on the United States' "ten most wanted" list to face federal charges in Michigan, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Friday.

The suspect, dual Canadian-Laos citizen Khaophone Sychantha, was first indicted in the U.S. in 2005 and again in 2013, then charged in three separate cases in Canada where he fled house arrest in 2014, the department said in a statement. He was arrested again in 2017.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

