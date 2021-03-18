US Markets

Canada extends travel restrictions at U.S. border - Canadian official

David Shepardson Reuters
U.S. land borders with Canada will remain closed to non-essential travel until at least April 21, the Canadian government said Thursday.

WASHINGTON, March 18 (Reuters) - U.S. land borders with Canada will remain closed to non-essential travel until at least April 21, the Canadian government said Thursday.

The new 30-day extension is the second announced under President Joe Biden and comes as U.S lawmakers in border states have urged lifting the nearly year-old restrictions to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

Canada has shown little interest in lifting the restrictions and last month imposed new COVID-19 testing requirements for some Canadians returning at and crossings.

