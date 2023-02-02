Canada extends mandatory COVID testing for travelers from China until April 5

OTTAWA, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Canada is extending negative COVID-19 test requirements for air travelers from China, Hong Kong and Macau until April 5, the Public Health Agency of Canada said on Thursday.

The decision to extend the testing requirements, which came into effect on Jan. 5 for 30 days, was based on factors including "continued reports of a dramatic increase of COVID-19 cases in China," the health agency said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.