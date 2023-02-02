Companies

Canada extends mandatory COVID testing for travelers from China until April 5

February 02, 2023 — 03:26 pm EST

Written by Ismail Shakil for Reuters ->

OTTAWA, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Canada is extending negative COVID-19 test requirements for air travelers from China, Hong Kong and Macau until April 5, the Public Health Agency of Canada said on Thursday.

The decision to extend the testing requirements, which came into effect on Jan. 5 for 30 days, was based on factors including "continued reports of a dramatic increase of COVID-19 cases in China," the health agency said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CompaniesCommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.