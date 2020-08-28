Canada extends international travel ban to Sept. 30

OTTAWA, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Canada extended a measure barring most foreign travelers from entering the country amid continued efforts to limit the introduction and spread of the coronavirus, Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said on Friday on Twitter.

The extension to Sept. 30 applies to foreign travelers entering Canada from outside the United States. Canada has a separate agreement for border crossings with the United States, which is in place until Sept. 21.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((julie.gordon@thomsonreuters.com; 613-235-6745; Reuters Messaging: julie.gordon.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.