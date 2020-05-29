US Markets

Canada extends ban on large cruise ships until Oct. 31 - transport minister

Canada is extending a ban on large cruise ships to Oct. 31 to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Transport Minister Marc Garneau said on Friday.

Cruise ships with overnight capacity for more than 100 crew and passengers will not be allowed to operate in Canadian waters at least until November, Garneau said in a news conference. The ban on large cruise ships, many of which were hit by COVID-19 outbreaks, began in March.

